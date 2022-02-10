NORTH ATTLEBORO -- State officials will visit local schools next month to show how they are complying with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations.
The state education department sends monitors to public and charter schools every three years for what it calls a “tiered focused monitoring review.”
The local visit will be the week of March 28, the school department announced.
The review covers topics for students with disaiblities, including assessments and individualized education programs (known as IEPs). In civil rights, the review includes issues of bullying, student discipline, physical restraint, and equal access to school programs.
Parents of students with disabilities will receive an online survey that focuses on key areas of their child’s education.
Parents, guardians and others can call Henry Ndakalu, educational specialist, public school monitoring chairperson, at 781-338-3706 to request a telephone interview.
The monitors may also interview teachers, administrators and observe classrooms as part of the visit.
Within about 60 days, the state will make a report outlining areas where local schools meet requirements as well as areas that need improvement. The public will be able to read the report at http://www.doe.mass.edu/psm/tfm/reports.