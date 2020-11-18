The state Trial Court will hold a virtual celebration of National Adoption Day, an annual event that raises awareness of the thousands of Massachusetts children in state foster care who are in need of adoptive families.
The event will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday and recognize 71 adoptions scheduled to take place virtually across the state. The adoptions have been finalized since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, according to a trial court spokesperson.
Speakers include Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker, Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey, Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy Nechtem and Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John Casey, an Attleboro native.
National Adoption Day committee members include court leaders and personnel as well as staff members from the Department of Children and Families, Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, court-appointed special advocates and community volunteers.
The event registration and attendance link is:
Advance registration is required.
