NORTH ATTLEBORO -- State and local police searched the Bungay Lake area for several hours Tuesday after a man ran from a stolen car, officials said.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. when the man ran from the vehicle in the area of the North Attleboro Fish Hatchery at 144 Bungay Road.
State police and police from North Attleboro and Mansfield searched the area all afternoon but no arrests were reported.
A state police helicopter and K9 units also helped with the search.
The car, which was reported stolen out of Providence, was towed from the scene.
No additional details were available.
