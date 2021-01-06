NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town manager delivered a “state of the town” message Monday night and the town’s state is better than expected.
Manager Michael Borg told a virtual joint meeting of the town council and school committee that the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact on the town’s operations and will for the foreseeable future.
"COVID-19 still has an impact on our operations day to day. We are still figuring out what our new normal will be,” Borg said.
Borg pointed out that the town had produced an operating budget for the current fiscal year, even without knowing what the state budget and financial aid picture would be.
The town had also made use of funds from the CARES Act and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the tune of $2.5 million.
Borg also pointed to the numerous commercial and residential developments undertaken or completed over the past year.
Among the future sources of revenue will be adult use marijuana outlets planned for the town. Borg said he anticipates at least one of those operations to open in the coming year.
The hiring freeze instituted last year remains in effect, Borg said, adding that town expenses were running as expected.
These measures leave the town with a free cash amount of $4.6 million and stabilization funds of $7.5 million and an AA credit rating.
The town paused its capital improvement projects last year, but now is “well positioned” to pursue them, he said.
And he said the town remains involved in the future of Emerald Square. The Route 1 mall was placed in court-ordered receivership last year. “We need to be at the table,” he said, "and stabilization of that property value needs to be a priority.”
The town will explore other sources of savings, including environmental initiatives and regionalization opportunities.
Justin Pare, council vice president and chairman of the finance committee, while praising the report, said the estimate of revenue from new growth at only $300,00 was far too low and “overly pessimistic.” But he also emphasized the need to control costs.
Borg is due to present a finalized budget to the town council in April with a vote set for late June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.