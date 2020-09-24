NORTH ATTLEBORO — The state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council has given its OK to a property tax break the town negotiated with a new automobile dealership now under construction on Route 1.
The tax increment financing package, or TIF, has been a long time in coming.
Balise Auto Group, which owns Majestic Honda in Lincoln, R.I., originally went before selectmen in 2017 to express interest in moving the dealership to the empty lots at 849 South Washington St., the former home of Pride Dodge.
In July, the town council unanimously approved property tax relief that allowed the project — which includes $10.5 million in construction and dozens of new jobs — to move ahead.
The TIF will give Balise a break on taxes for the site for the first year. That will gradually be reduced year by year until the company will pay the full tax assessment. The 10-year TIF is is valued at approximately $115,600, the council noted.
The original TIF request had been OK’d by the old Representative Town Meeting before the new town charter was adopted. But the agreement was then delayed by a legal dispute between the dealership and the property owners that has since been resolved.
While the town has relatively few similar TIF agreements, which are designed to attract new business from out of state, several town officials said the new dealership was “a good fit” for the property on Route 1.
The EACC approved six projects for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program last week.
Altogether, these projects are expected to create 175 new jobs and retain 135 jobs throughout Massachusetts, while leveraging approximately $42 million in private investment.
The EACC has approved 260 economic development projects since January 2015. These projects will lead to the creation of 21,084 jobs, retention of 37,891 existing jobs, and will leverage over $5.8 billion in private investment. Additionally, the EACC has assisted 111 manufacturing companies and 117 companies in Gateway Cities during this period.
