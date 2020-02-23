NORTON — The state is ordering numerous and costly upgrades to the sorely outdated and crowded town hall.
The state Department of Labor Standards, in a written warning the end of January, ordered 14 areas to be addressed with a deadline of Feb. 28. Local officials expect to be able to get the deadline extended because it can’t be met and the town offices have nowhere to relocate.
Selectmen are expected to review cost estimates that are still being tabulated at their March 5 meeting.
The state order stems from a complaint the state office received last October that employees were being exposed to hazards from unsafe building conditions. That prompted state inspectors to interview employees and inspect town hall in November.
Inspectors concluded the conditions place visitors and employees at risk of injury or illness.
A relocation of selectmen and other board meetings from the meeting room on the first floor of town hall is expected to be one result.
The meeting room doesn’t meet handicapped and other building codes, and Building Commissioner Chris Carmichael acknowledges he should have shut down the use of the room when he first arrived two years ago.
There is only one undersized, narrow exit/entrance way for the small room, and a wheelchair lift doesn’t work, and it is estimated it would cost about $6,000 to get fixed.
The meeting room is actually the old stage of a former girls’ school gymnasium/auditorium, which was converted into town hall.
“It really makes zero sense” to make the room meet code, Carmichael said. “The cost to modify, you’re redoing the building at that point.”
Town officials are looking into holding meetings at the local cable TV studio or library, the latter of which isn’t equipped for live televised meetings.
Roof and window work and a new air conditioning, heating and ventilation system are also being required.
Health Agent Chris Zahner said he had to shut the heat off for two recent selectmen meetings because of the smell of gas.
Employees routinely complain some parts of the building are too hot, others too cold.
Other violations concern emergency exit signs, lights and ramps.
“There are numerous problems to stay in this building,” Carmichael said.
“There are things you need to do for employee and public safety,” Selectwoman Mary Steele said.
Some steps to improve the building have already been taken, including removing clutter from the basement as well as stored boxes on the second floor.
The town has been planning for a new town hall but its initially preferred site, the former Reed and Barton property off Elm Street, ended up having more contamination problems than first thought.
A search is ongoing for another site for a new town hall, which would still have to be funded.
The cost to bring up the existing town hall to standards is going to cost millions, Carmichael said. “It would be throwing good money at bad. It really makes no sense.”
“We know we need a new town hall,” Selectwoman Renee Deley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.