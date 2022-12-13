PLAINVILLE — The state’s gambling regulators will take up Plainridge Park Casino’s application for a sports betting license when they meet on Monday.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced it would be “picking back up their discussion” on Plainridge’s application for a Category 1 sports wagering license, covering retail gaming.
After that, the commission is set to cover both Penn Sports Interactive’s and Fantatics’ applications for Category 3, or digital, sports wagering licenses tethered to Plainridge.
“This meeting may carry into Tuesday,” the commission said.
Last week, it awarded the state’s first retail sports wagering permit to Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and it plans to take up the applications from MGM Springfield on Wednesday.
The Plainridge application was left pending following hearings by the commission.
Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook submitted applications for a mobile betting operation in conjunction with Plainridge. Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates Plainridge.
At a hearing last week, Plainville Select Board Vice Chair Jeff Johnson said the town has an “outstanding” partnership with the Plainridge and supported its application for a sports betting license, according to media reports.
However, members of the commission expressed concerns about Penn Entertainment’s relationship with Barstool Sports.
Penn is reportedly planning to buy Barstool for $387 million early next year. The company, which advertises itself as a blog and website on sports and popular culture, was founded by Milton resident David Portnoy nearly 10 years ago.
A story last month by The New York Times on Barstool and Portnoy highlighted his personal gambling issues.
