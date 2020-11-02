The state hit a grim milestone over the weekend, topping 10,000 coronavirus deaths.
The number hit 10,013, which includes confirmed and probable deaths.
The 159,730 confirmed and probable cases and the 10,013 confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in February translates to a death rate of 6.26 percent.
If the number of just confirmed deaths and cases are considered, the percentage is not much different. All told there are 155,660 confirmed cases with 9,788 confirmed deaths for a death rate of 6.28 percent.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, there have been 2,831 confirmed and probable cases with 165 confirmed and probable deaths for a death rate of 5.82 percent.
While the number of cases has surged statewide over the last seven weeks, jumping from 2,145 for the week ending Sept. 5 to 8,498 for the week ending Oct.31, the number of deaths has remained largely steady, causing the rate to fall from 4.84 percent to 1.76 percent during that time period.
And out of all 10,013 confirmed and probable deaths through Sunday, 64 percent have occurred in nursing homes.
That percentage has risen from 56 percent in April.
In terms of numbers, deaths among nursing home patients are at 6,426 according to statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health which means the remainder or 3,587 deaths occurred among those who were not nursing home residents.
Anyone over the age of 60 and those with underlying medical conditions are at the greatest risk.
Out of the 266 deaths recorded statewide over the past two weeks, 92 percent or 245 were among people over the age of 60 with those 80 and over affected the most.
Out of the 266 deaths, 159 were 80 or older and 50 were 70 to 79 years old.
