ATTLEBORO — A western Massachusetts man was arraigned Monday on charges he was driving drunk and in the wrong direction when he hit a car on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.
Najib Lubega, 28, of East Longmeadow, was traveling north in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday near the Route 140 exit, according to state police.
No one had to be taken to a hospital, according to police.
The other driver told police he tried to swerve when he saw the wrong-way driver but was struck on the passenger side. Police say they found a bottle of gin in the center console of Lubega’s car that was three-quarters empty.
In addition to drunken driving, Lubega faces charges of driving to endanger, driving the wrong way on a highway, driving an uninspected motor vehicle and driving with an open container of alcohol.
He is free on $2,000 cash bail and is due back in court Oct. 28.
