Despite the storming of the Capitol building in Washington last week and ongoing protest threats nationwide through Inauguration Day, state police say they are aware of no specific threat to government venues or public safety in Massachusetts.
“We are in contact with the FBI continue to share information through our Fusion Center with federal, state, and local partners,” Dave Procopio, a spokesman for state police, said in a statement.
“We will continue to monitor all available intelligence over the coming days, will be prepared for any contingencies and will adjust our security operations accordingly,” Procopio said.
The Statehouse is protected by a rigorous, multi-layered security operation that includes state police, DCR Rangers and building security, he said.
“We will be prepared to protect the rights of freedom of assembly in our areas of jurisdiction provided those involved abide by the law and respect the rights, safety and property of others,” Procopio said.
