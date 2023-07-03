FOXBORO — State police say they conducted routine checks of more than 200 vehicles and dozens of unattended bags during the weekend Ed Sheeran concerts.
The state police bomb squad conducted sweeps with the help of the Massachusetts National Guard’s 1st Civil Support Team and the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazardous Incident Response Team, state police said Monday.
The units conducted multiple sweeps on both nights, ensuring there were no hazards in areas such as dressing rooms, the stage, the stadium floor, entry and exits, trailers, the baggage storage area and service vehicles entering the venue.
State police said troopers assisted by their canine partners screened more than 100 vehicles each night.
The checks are part of the routine security measures taken by state police at large venues, such as the stadium.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.