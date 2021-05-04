NORTH ATTLEBORO — A state police cruiser parked at a road detail was struck by a car on Interstate 295 North Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured.
The cruiser was parked at a detail on the Attleboro line near the I-95 exit when the car hit it about 1:20 p.m., according to state police.
No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A 39-year-old Boston man driving the car was given a traffic citation, police said.
