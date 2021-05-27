ATTLEBORO — State police and fire officials will be working with local officials to enforce fireworks laws and intercept fireworks being brought into the state illegally.
Last year, Attleboro police responded to numerous noise complaints about fireworks and Mayor Paul Heroux said it was among the top concerns among residents last summer.
With the city’s fireworks display canceled again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, local officials fear more people will be taking fireworks celebration into their own hands.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said noise complaints generally rise around the Fourth of July holiday.
Last year, Heangey said there were numerous complaints concentrated in parts of the city, leading police to believe some people had a supply they brought into the city. When police responded, the fireworks stopped or those responsible were nowhere to be found.
“It’s difficult because the perpetrators are elusive,” Heagney said. “We try to do the best we can with the resources we have.”
The police chief said responding to the noise complaints is important, but officers also have other emergency calls to respond to at the same time.
North Attleboro Detective Lt. Richard McQuade said police responded to 100 calls for complaints about fireworks between May 1 and the day after Labor Day last year.
He agreed with Heagney that catching those responsible for lighting them off is often difficult.
“We get calls for fireworks and when we get there they are gone,” McQuade said. “It’s something that is difficult to enforce.”
Last week, state police and the state fire marshal’s office announced they will be working this year with local police and fire officials to enforce fireworks laws.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said many people purchase fireworks in New Hampshire, where they are legal, and bring them into Massachusetts.
Lachance said the problems are worse for communities closer to the New Hampshire border.
“It is illegal to bring fireworks into Massachusetts, even if they were legally purchased elsewhere,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
State police say they will be cracking down on people buying firearms across the border and will seize them during traffic stops for other offenses with the help of local police.
Possessing firearms is punishable by fines of up to $100 and selling them is punishable by fines of up to $1,000 and could even lead to a one-year jail term.
In both instances, police can seize the fireworks.
In addition to causing noise that can scare pets and children, fireworks can also cause property damage and serious injuries and burns to hands and faces, officials say.
In North Attleboro a few years ago, a fire caused by fireworks spread from a trash barrel to the side of the house and the roof, according to police and fire officials.
“Once fireworks are lit off you don’t know where it’s going to go,” said Chris Coleman, North Attleboro’s fire chief.
Currently, he said, fireworks are still planned this year during Kids’ Day in July. The professionals who put on the display are licensed, Coleman said, and firefighters are on hand.
“The professionals know how to set off fireworks,” Coleman said.
Statewide, fires started by illegal fireworks in Massachusetts increased 180 percent in 2020 from 2019, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The State Police Bomb Squad responded to 63 percent more fireworks calls in 2020 from 2019.
During a four-day enforcement operation last year, state police issued 47 criminal summonses. This year’s enforcement operation has already started and will last longer, according to state police.
In the past decade, there have been 941 major fire and explosion incidents involving illegal fireworks reported to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System.
The incidents resulted in 12 civilian injuries, 42 fire service injuries and an estimated dollar loss of $2.1 million, which is high considering most fireworks fires are outdoor brush fires, according to the fire marshal’s office.
In addition, the agency stated 32 people were treated at Massachusetts emergency rooms for severe burn injuries from fireworks.
This does not include visits for eye injuries, amputations, puncture wounds or smaller burns. Forty-one percent of fireworks-related burn injuries reported by hospitals were to children.
