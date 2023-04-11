MANSFIELD -- The driver killed when he was thrown from his SUV in a single-car crash last week on Interstate 495 was identified by state police Tuesday as Victor Singh, 32, of Attleboro.
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred about 4 a.m. Thursday on I-495 North, just before the Route 140 exit.
He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a guardrail and rolled over in the center median, according to state police and fire officials.
The crash was investigated by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
