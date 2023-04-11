Mansfield I-495 fatal

A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on I-495 in Mansfield.

 David Curran/For The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD -- The driver killed when he was thrown from his SUV in a single-car crash last week on Interstate 495 was identified by state police Tuesday as Victor Singh, 32, of Attleboro.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred about 4 a.m. Thursday on I-495 North, just before the Route 140 exit.

