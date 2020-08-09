FOXBORO — State police at the Foxboro barracks are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 95 North in Sharon on Saturday.
Killed in the crash was 54-year-old Christopher Smith of Waltham, the driver and sole occupant of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police said.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday just north of the Route 1 exit in Sharon. Traffic on the highway was diverted to Route 1 while troopers investigated at the scene.
Smith struck a guardrail then continued into the woods where his truck struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sharon firefighters and ambulance personnel. Staff of the state medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.
Assisting troopers at the Foxboro barracks in the investigation are state police detectives with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and state police accident reconstruction experts.
