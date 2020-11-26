With highways expected to be heavily traveled this holiday weekend, state police are rolling out extra patrols looking for drunken drivers.
The patrols began Wednesday night and will continue through Saturday night, according to a state police spokesperson.
Area police departments say they also will be on the lookout for drunken drivers.
State police also plan to deploy sobriety checkpoints in northeastern and central Massachusetts.
State and local police urge all motorists to make responsible decisions over the holiday weekend by designating sober drivers, wearing seat belts and following all other traffic laws.
State police also urge people to follow the state’s health guidelines for social distancing, face mask use and size limits on social gatherings.
