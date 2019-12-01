MANSFIELD -- A rollover crash on Interstate 95 North early Sunday morning fatally injured the driver of the vehicle and seriously injured its passenger, state police said.
Troopers assigned to the Foxboro barracks responded to the rollover about 2:45 a.m. after getting numerous 911 calls. The accident occurred in the area of Exit 6A in Mansfield.
Upon arrival, troopers found the 2015 Infiniti Q40 on the highway median.
"Preliminary information" revealed it was operated by a 25-year-old Brockton man. Both he and his passenger, a 27-year-old man, were ejected in the crash.
The driver was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he died. The passenger was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No other information on the accident was available.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to State Police Foxboro, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Troop H Detectives.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Mansfield Fire & EMS and MassDOT.
