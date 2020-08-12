FOXBORO -- Two people were injured, at least one seriously, in a rollover accident on Interstate 495 South Wednesday morning, state police say.
The accident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the area of the Spruce Street overpass.
Foxboro and Plainville fire officials responded along with state police from the Foxboro barracks.
Rescue officials gave a 55-year-old man cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The driver in the single-car accident was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries. A passenger was taken to Boston Medical Center, according to state police.
The car came to rest on its side on the highway.
Two lanes of the highway were closed so state police accident reconstruction experts could investigate.
