ATTLEBORO -- Police arrested a suspect shortly after a convenience store was robbed over the weekend, but it took Roxy the K9 unit to find the weapon allegedly used in the crime.
The robbery was reported about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Farms at 290 County St., near County Square.
Police responding to the scene were met by the store clerk, who provided a detailed description of the suspect, Police Detective Lt. Timothy D. Cook Jr. said.
"The suspect was reported to have brandished a firearm and threatened the clerk with it before fleeing the store with an undetermined amount of cash," Cook said, adding the clerk was visibly frightened but not injured.
Police were told the suspect fled on foot toward County Street, reportedly running toward the nearby Domino's pizza parlor.
Police swarmed the area, including Capron Park, and set up a perimeter with help from Massachusetts State Police.
About 45 minutes after the robbery, the suspect, Jose Oliva, 20, of Attleboro, was arrested by Patrolmen Luke Harrington and Michael Antunes as he came out of some woods near Attleboro High School off Rathbun Willard Drive, Cook said.
It was learned the suspect had lost the firearm while he was trying to evade police, Cook said.
But the state police K9, Roxy, who works with Sgt. Gary Berlo, found the weapon about 8:20 a.m. in the wooded area between Bushee Street and Capron Park, police said.
Roxy alerted police to an object under a pile of leaves before sitting down right on top of the gun, state police said Monday in a tweet.
The gun turned out to be a BB gun replica of a semi-automatic handgun that police say appeared real enough to make the clerk nervous.
Meanwhile, Oliva, who faces a charge of armed robbery, was ordered held on $750 cash bail Monday after an Attleboro District Court teleconference arraignment and dangerousness hearing, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
