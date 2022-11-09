NORTON -- In raids at a local apartment and in Quincy, state police said Wednesday they seized almost $88,300, a gun and a large amount of suspected narcotics belonging to an accused drug dealer charged with a fatal car crash in Taunton.
The local raid occurred at a Norton Glen apartment where state police say Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, lived with a girlfriend and alleged drug trafficking accomplice and kept a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
His girlfriend, Jillian Haynes, 34, who also has a Bridgewater address, was arraigned Tuesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges in Attleboro District Court.
Bannister-Sanchez is being held without bail for a bail violation related to a pending drug trafficking case and faces a manslaughter charge related to the Taunton car crash Monday that killed 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Taunton.
Bail for Haynes, who was arrested at her parents’ home in Bridgewater, was set at $2,500 cash or $25,000 surety for her release. Her lawyer could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
After obtaining search warrants for their Norton Glen apartment and a residence in Quincy, state police say they seized a large amount of cash, about 750 grams of suspected cocaine, 70 grams of alleged fentanyl, about 240 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, about 182 grams of suspected methamphetamine pills and a 9 mm handgun and ammunition.
In addition to disclosing the raids, which occurred Monday, state police on Wednesday released more details on the events that led to the fatal crash.
It occurred while Bannister-Sanchez was free on $1,000 cash bail on pending drug trafficking charges related to a Christmas Eve 2020 arrest in Raynham.
At the time of the crash, Bannister-Sanchez was the target of an investigation by a state police narcotics task force for alleged drug trafficking in Southeastern Massachusetts.
He was under surveillance and driving to the home of an alleged customer in Middleboro. When the undercover officers approached his car on foot, Bannister-Sanchez sped off, according to state police.
Police did not pursue him because as part of the investigation they had obtained a court-authorized GPS tracking device which was attached to his Toyota Highlander.
While fleeing, Bannister-Sanchez drove across a lawn and struck some front porch steps before almost striking a trooper, according to state police.
Troopers lost sight of the suspect’s SUV, notified other police agencies of the incident and tracked the vehicle through the GPS device as it went through Middleboro, Lakeville and Taunton.
They then remotely saw via GPS tracking that the SUV stopped moving on Kingman Street near the intersection with Seekell Street in Taunton. That's where the SUV collided with the front side of Medeiros’s Ford Fusion and pushed it into a utility pole, according to state police.
During the period, Bannister-Sanchez was allegedly driving about 100 mph, according to state police. He allegedly ran from the vehicle with a backpack but was taken into custody a short distance away by bystanders and a trooper.
Medeiros was pronounced dead at Morton Hospital in Taunton, where Bannister-Sanchez was treated for non-life threatening injuries prior to his arraignment in Taunton District Court.
As a result of the raid at the Norton Glen apartment, Bannister-Sanchez and Haynes face charges of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and a large-capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to state police.
Bannister-Sanchez is also being charged in Wareham District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly attempting to hit a trooper with his SUV outside the Middleboro home after being confronted by undercover troopers.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.