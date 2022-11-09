Attleboro District Court building

NORTON -- In raids at a local apartment and in Quincy, state police said Wednesday they seized almost $88,300, a gun and a large amount of suspected narcotics belonging to an accused drug dealer charged with a fatal car crash in Taunton.

The local raid occurred at a Norton Glen apartment where state police say Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, lived with a girlfriend and alleged drug trafficking accomplice and kept a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

