NORTH ATTLEBORO -- State police Wednesday released the name of a Franklin man who died after a two-car accident on Interstate 95 last weekend.
The victim, Evan Garnett, 27, suffered critical injuries when his car collided with another car and rolled over onto its roof about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to state police and fire officials.
Garnett was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver, a 33-year-old Seattle woman, was not injured in the accident in the northbound lanes north of the Toner Boulevard exit.
A spokesperson for state police said Wednesday the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
