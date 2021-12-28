MANSFIELD — Authorities have identified the man who was killed Dec. 23 when his car went off Interstate 95 in Mansfield as 47-year-old Manny Roman of Attleboro.
Roman was driving north on the highway just south of the Interstate 495 exit when his car went into the median and struck trees, according to state police.
He was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said cause of the single-car crash remains under investigation.
