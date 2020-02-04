MANSFIELD — State police Tuesday released the identity of the woman who died two days ago after a single-car accident on Interstate 95 at the Mansfield rest area.
The victim was identified as Sophia C. Barros, 34, of Norton.
Barros was driving north on I-95 North when she crashed into a guardrail, sign post and a utility pole at the rest area around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Barros was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to state police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state troopers at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
