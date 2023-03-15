MANSFIELD -- The driver of an SUV killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week was identified by state police Wednesday as George Gyamfi, 28, of Pawtucket.
The crash occurred about 9 a.m. Monday on Interstate 95 South about a mile south of I-495, near the North Attleboro line.
A passenger the 2013 Toyota Venza that Gyamfi was driving, identified only as a 26-year-old Pawtucket man, was seriously injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to state police.
A passenger in a pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer told The Sun Chronicle that the Venza struck the rear of the trailer and veered off the highway into the woods.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
A GoFundme page set up Tuesday has collected over $25,000 to help pay for Gyamfi’s funeral and other support for his family. The link is gofundme.com/f/awq88q-support.
