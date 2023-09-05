NORTH ATTLEBORO — A West Brookfield man has been identified as the driver killed when he crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 295 at the Attleboro line last Wednesday morning.
The victim of the crash was Matthew Torti, 40, a state police spokesman said Tuesday.
Tori was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name had been held pending notification of his family.
West Brookfield is west of Worcester and north of Sturbridge.
The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. on I-295 North just before the Interstate 95 exit. The driver of the truck, owned by Demoulas Supermarkets, also known as Market Basket, was not injured, according to state police.
