The driver of this car was killed last week when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on I-295 in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A West Brookfield man has been identified as the driver killed when he crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 295 at the Attleboro line last Wednesday morning.

The victim of the crash was Matthew Torti, 40, a state police spokesman said Tuesday.

