MANSFIELD — State police Wednesday released the name of the man killed in a single-car accident earlier this week on Interstate 95.
Eric Lemont Ansley, 25, of Brockton, was ejected from the car he was driving about 2:45 a.m. Sunday when it went off the northbound side of the highway near I-495 and rolled over in the median, according to state police.
He died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
A 27-year-old man from the Mattapan section of Boston, a passenger in the car, was also ejected and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries. No update on his condition was available, according to a state police spokesman.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office.
The fatal accident prompted the Mansfield fire department to issue a plea for people to use their seat belts, noting that several recent accidents on the highways have resulted in deaths after the victims were ejected from vehicles.
