MANSFIELD –- The man who died Thanksgiving morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 has been identified as Valdemeiro Teixeira of Rumford, R.I.
State police released the 39-year-old’s name Monday and said the crash remains under investigation.
The 2009 Lexus sedan Teixeira was driving went off I-495 South just north of the Route 140 exit about 5:20 a.m. Thanksgiving and struck a tree, according to state police.
Teixeira was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.
