ATTLEBORO -- State police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 last week as Hernane Ribeiro, 19, of Pawtucket.
The crash remains under investigation but authorities have said that Ribeiro was driving a car that struck the rear of a tractor-trailer truck just before 3 a.m. April 29 on I-95 South, just south of I-295.
Ribeiro was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he later died, according to state police.
A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
The crash is being investigated by troopers from the Foxboro barracks as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.