State police are seeking the help of window tint companies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in an ongoing investigation.
Investigators are seeking information regarding a rented, white, four-door 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, according to state police.
State police believe that window tint was added to the driver’s side and passenger’s side windows of that car some time between July 17 and July 24.
State police are asking any businesses or shops that apply window tint, and which may have worked on a car matching that description during that time frame to contact Trooper Seamus Kent at 617-740-7811.
“We ask that window tint businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island pay particular attention to this request. Please note that the tint companies are not the focus of the investigation. We are just seeking info about the vehicle,” state police said in a statement.
State police did not provide any additional information for the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.