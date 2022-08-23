DUI Van

A state trooper loads equipment into the State Police’s mobile DUI checkpoint processing van in a 2017 Sun Chronicle file photo. Local and state police will be conducting extra patrols funded by a state grant to look for impaired drivers.

 Sun Chronicle file photo////

State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend, conducting sobriety checkpoints somewhere in Bristol County.

The checkpoints will be conducted during varied hours Friday night into Saturday. State police say the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary and that safety will be assured.

