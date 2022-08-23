State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend, conducting sobriety checkpoints somewhere in Bristol County.
The checkpoints will be conducted during varied hours Friday night into Saturday. State police say the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary and that safety will be assured.
The purpose of the checkpoints, which are conducted periodically throughout the state, is to educate the public and strengthen awareness to the need of detecting and removing motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs from roadways, according to state police.
The checkpoints are funded with a grant from the highway safety division of the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
