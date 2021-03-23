State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers somewhere in Bristol County this weekend.
Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the state police, announced Tuesday that troopers will be conducting a “sobriety checkpoint” Friday night into Saturday morning.
It will be operated during varied hours and selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, according to state police.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to educate the public and strengthen awareness to the need of detecting and removing drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, state police said.
Funding to pay for the checkpoint comes from a grant from the highway division of the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
