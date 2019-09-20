State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend in Bristol County and next weekend in Norfolk County by setting up a sobriety checkpoints.
The checkpoints will be conducted in Bristol County Friday into Saturday and in Norfolk County next Friday and Saturday. Police say their purpose is to strengthen the public’s awareness of the need to apprehend those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The checkpoints will be operated during varied hours and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, according to state police.
The checkpoints are being funded by a grant from the state Highway Safety Division of the Executive Office of Public Safety.
