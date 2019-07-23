State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend by conducting sobriety checkpoints somewhere in Bristol County.
Col. Kerry Gilpin, superintendent of the state police, announced the crackdown on Tuesday.
She said the purpose of the checkpoint is to remove from the road drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The checkpoints also increase the public’s awareness of the need of removing them, she said in a statement.
The checkpoints will be operated during varied hours Saturday night into Sunday morning. The selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary and safety will be assured, she said.
The checkpoints are funded by a grant from the highway safety division of the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.