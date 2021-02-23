SEEKONK -- State police inspected eight trucks and found 34 various violations during a recent enforcement operation on Interstate 195 with state environmental police officers.
Troopers with the department's commercial enforcement section and environmental police jointly inspected trucks hauling seafood from the port of New Bedford on Feb. 18, state police said Monday.
Inspections were conducted to ensure compliance with state laws and federal motor carrier safety regulations while environmental police inspected the loads to be sure they comply with federal and state fishery regulations.
Three trucks were taken out of service for safety violations and one driver was taken off the road for not having a commercial driving license, state police said.
Two trucks were found to be over the legal weight and their drivers were fined, including one truck that was so overweight it was listing to the left and had to be offloaded, police said.
The location on I-195 West was chosen because of the extremely high volume of commercially shipped seafood that departs the New Bedford port every day, state police said.
The state police commercial enforcement section has been recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration numerous times in recent years for its role in helping the state achieve among the lowest commercial vehicle crash fatality rates in the country.
