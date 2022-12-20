State police are warning drivers not to be naughty before Christmas.
Troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Bristol County Thursday and Friday targeting impaired drivers, Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the state police, announced Tuesday.
It will be conducted during varied hours and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, he said.
The purpose of the enforcement action is to further educate the public and strengthen awareness of the need of detecting and removing drivers who get on the roads while drunk or under the influence of drugs, state police say.
The checkpoint is funded by a state grant.
Police recommend people have a designate driver or use a ride sharing service if they are consuming alcohol.
