DUI Van

A state trooper loads equipment into the state police’s mobile DUI checkpoint processing van in a 2017 Sun Chronicle file photo.

State police are warning drivers not to be naughty before Christmas.

Troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Bristol County Thursday and Friday targeting impaired drivers, Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the state police, announced Tuesday.

