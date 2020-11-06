State officials are pushing to get more kids back to full-time, in-person learning and has also revamped its color-coded coronavirus incidence system as part of the effort.
The new system, which comes as the state is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases overall, but not in schools, was designed to give districts “more data to make informed decisions regarding in-person learning” because it’s been determined that schools “with strong health and safety protocols in place…are able to operate safely and successfully with in-person learning.”
“In coordination with this data metric update, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued updated guidance to prioritize in-person learning statewide…,” a press release from the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said on Friday.
“Under this guidance, districts and schools in communities designated gray, green or yellow are expected to have students learning fully in-person when possible.”
Those in the red zone “should implement hybrid models while maximizing in-person learning for high-needs students,” the press release said.
Fully remote learning should be used only “as a last resort.”
Coronavirus cases statewide hit 8,498 last week after gradually building up weekly totals from 2,145 eight weeks ago.
With the change in the color coding system, the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area have gone from seven in the red zone to two.
The red zone is the highest of the four.
Six are in the yellow zone, the second highest, and two are in the green zone, the third highest.
Seekonk was one of the seven towns in the red zone last week and is the only one that remains there.
Meanwhile, Norfolk which has been in the gray zone, the lowest, since the color-coded system began last summer, skyrocketed into the red zone, with 84 cases in the last 14 days with a daily average of 48 cases per 100,000 people.
Seekonk had 56 new cases in the last 14 days with an average of 28.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Under the revamped system, communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 get put in the red zone if they have an average daily incidence of 10 or more cases per 100,000 people over 14 days and have a positivity testing rate of 5 percent or more.
Norfolk has positivity rate of 8.2 percent and Seekonk has a positivity rate of 5.56 percent.
Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Wrentham are in the yellow zone.
To qualify for the yellow zone communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 must have an average daily case incidence of 10 or more or a positivity rate of 5 percent or more.
The average daily incidence rate for Attleboro is 13.1, for Mansfield it’s 11. 8; for North Attleboro it’s 10.6; for Norton it’s 13.3; for Rehoboth it’s 10.7 and for Wrentham it’s 14.6.
The positivity rate for Attleboro is 2.24; for Mansfield it’s 1.94; for North Attleboro it’s 2.1; for Norton it’s 0.7; for Rehoboth it’s 2.6 and for Wrentham it’s 1.99.
Foxboro and Plainville are both in the green zone.
Communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, like Foxboro, qualify for the green zone when they have an average of fewer than 10 daily cases per 100,000 but more than 10 cases overall.
Foxboro has had a daily average of 9.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days with a total of 25 cases during that period.
Communities with populations under 10,000, including Plainville, qualify for the green zone when they have 15 or fewer total cases. Plainville has had 13 cases in the last 14 days.
