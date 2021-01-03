ATTLEBORO — Interstate exit numbers in Attleboro and North Attleboro were being updated over the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
New exit numbers are being installed along Interstate 295 in Rhode Island and also along the 4.2 miles of the highway that run from the state line to Interstate 95.
Work was scheduled to begin Sunday to renumber exits in Attleboro and North Attleboro. It should take about two days to complete, the state announced.
There are only two exits on the Massachusetts stretch of the highway. Exit 1 is at U.S. Route 1 in North Attleboro near Emerald Square and Exit 2 connects the highway to I-95 in Attleboro, where it ends. Those will be renumbered as exits 2 and 4.
The federal government is requiring Massachusetts to renumber exits to correspond with mile markers instead of being sequential. The new signs will also temporarily reference the old exit numbers.
Crews will move to Route 24 to install new exit signs between Randolph and Fall River starting Tuesday.
The changeover will take about three weeks, the DOT said.
Rhode Island is also in the process of renumbering highway exits in the state.
There were once plans to extend I-295 from where it intersects with I-95 into the center of Attleboro, but those faltered in the face of local opposition in the 1980s.
