All license and identification-related transaction at the state Registry of Motor Vehicles were halted for about an hour Tuesday due to a system-wide issue, the RMV said.
The issue also affected local AAA offices that offer registry services.
“Due to a statewide system issue, the RMV and AAA locations are unable to process Permit/License/ID related transactions," @MassRMV tweeted at about 10:30 a.m.
“The previously reported outage has now been resolved,” the agency tweeted about an hour later.
The RMV apologized for the inconvenience.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
