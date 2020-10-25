NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The area's outgoing congressman has endorsed the Democrats' candidate for state representative.
U.S Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Brookline, Friday endorsed Adam Scanlon for state representative for the 14th Bristol District. The seat is currently held by outgoing Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro
"I'm proud to endorse Adam to represent the hard-working families of North Attleboro, Attleboro and Mansfield," Kennedy said.
"I know how essential it is for federal officials to have strong, local partners in the fights that matter most to our constituents -- affordable health care, basic economic justice, our environment, and opportunity for this generation and the next. Adam is a dedicated public servant who has always put his community and neighbors first. I know he will bring this region the thoughtful and engaged representation it deserves," the congressman said in a statement.
Scanlon, in an emailed statement, said, "I am so honored to receive the endorsement of our Congressmen, Joe Kennedy."
He added, "Joe has been a leader in fighting for all of our working families in our district. He has been a consistent advocate for our public schools and building an economy that works for all, two areas that I will also champion. Joe has maintained a strong presence in the Attleboro area, as I have met him on several occasions. He is always willing to listen to constituent’s concerns. Joe has paved the way for new leaders to take the call to action. I hope to emulate many aspects of Joe’s leadership as your next state representative."
Kennedy was defeated in his Democratic primary effort to replace U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.
The Democratic candidate has released a list of 33 endorsements he has garnered in the course of the campaign.
Scanlon is running against fellow town council member, Republican John Simmons. Poirier announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term representing the district, which includes North Attleboro and parts of Attleboro and Mansfield.
The release of the list -- including former Gov. Michael Dukakis, several fellow council members and such organizations as the Sierra Club -- follows Simmons' announcement of his endorsement by Gov. Charlie Baker.
"I am proud of the strong partnerships that I have been able to build in the 14th Bristol District," Scanlon said in a statement that accompanied the list.
"Our grassroots supporters are committed to supporting my campaign’s messages of fighting for all working families, supporting our seniors, improving our public resources like education and public safety and increased transparency on Beacon Hill. I have a proven track record of delivering results for our district because of my ability to collaborate effectively with others. I am sincerely grateful for the support we have earned over the past few months and I am looking forward to keep listening to our residents’ concerns. "
The list of endorsements includes: Democratic congressional nominee Jake Auchincloss; state Sens. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and Becca Rausch, D-Needham; town council Vice-President Justin Paré, Councilor Darius Gregory, Councilor Kathleen Prescott, School Committee Chairman Jim McKenna; school committee member Sarah Stone; Comm Sarah Stone; David Chee, former selectmen/school committee/finance committee member; Conservation Commission Chairwoman Deb Cato; Susan Taylor, chairwoman of the town's historical commission; Andy Shanahan, planning board; Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, City Councilor Diana Holmes, City Councilor Ty Waterman, City Councilor Laura Dolan, City Councilor Sara-Lynn Reynolds, former State Rep. and City Councilor Bill Bowles, Mansfield Selectboard member Neil Rhein; Selectboard member Steve Schoonveld; Mansfield Housing Authority Chair Kevin Doyle; Housing Authority Mary Kate Flynn; Housing Authority Will Snyder; The Massachusetts AFL-CIO, Massachusetts Voters for Animals; The Sierra Club; Progressive Massachusetts; Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council; Massachusetts Teachers Association; Clean Water Action; Massachusetts Organization of State Engineers and Scientists, and Bay State Stonewall Democrats.
