NORTH ATTLEBORO — In a campaign that has been conducted mainly on social media, it was a rare face-to-face meeting between two candidates for state representative.
Town Councilor Adam Scanlon and former selectman Patrick Reynolds squared off Thursday night for a not-quite hour-long debate that focused largely on the question of experience for two Democrats who appear largely to agree on the issues.
Scanlon and Reynolds, both 24, are running in the Sept. 1 primary for the seat, which represents North Attleboro and part of Mansfield and Attleboro. It’s currently held by state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who is not seeking an 11th term.
The primary winner will face Republican Town Councilor Mike Lennox in the general election.
Reynolds and Scanlon, both dressed somewhat formally in dark suits, TV-friendly blue shirts and striped ties, were quizzed by debate moderator Peter Gay, executive director of North TV.
He ensured they were appropriately distanced at opposite ends of the North TV anchor desk while he asked questions from a podium in between them.
Questions came from Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby and Bill Gouveia and North Star Reporter editor Max Bowen. Unlike in previous debates, the panelists were not in the studio. Their questions were read by Gay.
Reynolds touted his experience in an executive role during two terms as a selectman under the town’s former system of government and pledged to help small business and families.
Scanlon — formerly a member of Representative Town Meeting and a school committee member — pledged to advocate for working class families and state aid for local government, and push for health care for all.
Both candidates praised Poirier’s commitment to charitable efforts and programs she has worked for in the community, but said they differ from her on certain policy issues.
Reynolds noted he’s been endorsed by several unions and Scanlon cited environmental quality issues he would support. Both also cited their support for LGBTQ issues and for public schools, including more state funding.
If elected, either Scanlon or Reynolds would be the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. But both said they would be willing to stand up to the party’s leadership in the overwhelmingly Democratic House.
“I am not afraid to be an independent voice,” Scanlon said. “People don’t tell me how to vote,” Reynolds said.
Growing local businesses was another area of agreement.
Reynolds noted that during his tenure on the board of selectmen, from 2014 to 2019, “we hired an economic development director and we invested in our downtown. We had $150 million in new growth.”
Scanlon said the state representative needs to work with local leaders to ensure North Attleboro remains an attractive place for small business.
Both praised Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic, but Scanlon cited the need to fight for more local aid and Reynolds said the town needed its fair share of aid.
One point of contention raised by Reynolds was Scanlon’s vote to dip into the town’s stabilization fund — also known as a rainy day fund — for other expenses. Scanlon defended his vote.
“At the time, I thought it was more important to fund other things in our schools and community,” he said.
Reynolds contended that the rainy day fund should be kept for times “when it’s pouring.”
In the end, the council did not vote to decrease the fund.
