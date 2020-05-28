WRENTHAM — A young town resident has set his sights on state Rep. Shawn Dooley’s seat.
Hunter Cohen, a freshman at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, has declared his candidacy for the Sept. 1 Democratic primary.
With no other candidates emerging so far for the office, Cohen and Dooley, R-Norfolk, would end up facing each other in the Nov. 3 general election.
Cohen is a 2019 graduate of King Philip Regional High School, where he was an honors student.
He has been involved in politics since 2015 and has volunteered for several campaigns. He served as campaign manager for his father, former Wrentham selectman Bob Cohen, when he ran again for the board two years ago and lost.
Hunter Cohen also interned on Beacon Hill last summer and took first place last year in a Lions Club’s youth speech competition.
His platform focuses on health care, funding more roadwork and alleviating traffic congestion, improving government transparency, and making higher education more affordable.
Dooley has represented the 9th Norfolk District since 2014. It includes the three King Philip towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, as well as parts of Medfield, Millis and Walpole.
Dooley defeated Brian Hamlin, a Democrat from Plainville, in 2016 and 2018.
