The number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts rose in 2022 to its worse level ever, according to state Department of Health records.
There were 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022, the most ever in Massachusetts, surpassing the previous peak of 2,300 in 2021, or 2.5%.
In the 10-community area covered by The Sun Chronicle, however, the number of such deaths were down.
There were 49 overdose deaths in 2022 in the 10-community area, which is down from 63 in 2021, a 22% decrease.
And though Attleboro, the community with the largest population of the 10, had the most, with 21 such deaths, no community in the region was spared.
North Attleboro had the second-highest opioid-related overdose deaths in the area with 10.
Norton had four while Plainville and Wrentham had two each.
Foxboro, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk each recorded one overdose death.
In the last eight years there have been 406 overdose deaths in the 10-community area:
- Attleboro 139
- North Attleboro 61
- Norton 48
- Mansfield 40
- Seekonk 27
- Foxboro 26
- Wrentham 20
- Plainville 20
- Rehoboth 15
- Norfolk 10
Despite the statewide increase, Bristol County — which includes the large urban areas of Fall River and New Bedford, as well as Attleboro and Taunton — saw a decrease in the number of overdose deaths.
In 2021 there were 293 overdose deaths recorded and in 2022, there were 277.
Worcester and Plymouth Counties saw the biggest jump in overdose deaths.
Suffolk County, which includes Boston, as well as Barnstable County, saw slight increases while Franklin and Berkshire counties in Western Massachusetts saw the biggest drop.
Fentanyl, the strongest of all opioids, was the largest contributing factor in statewide deaths, health officials said.
Fentanyl was present at a rate of 93% of fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 where a toxicology report was available.
Cocaine, which is not an opioid, was present in 53% of toxicology reports.
Alcohol was present in 28% of overdose deaths, while benzodiazepines (which includes drugs like Valium, Xanax and Klonopin) was found in 27%.
Prescription opioids like OxyContin, was found in 11% of the deaths. Amphetamines was found in 9%, and heroin, which for decades was the biggest factor in opioid-related deaths, was found in just 6% of such deaths in 2022.
Xylazine, a drug used for sedation and anesthesia of large mammals like horses and cattle, was present in 5% of opioid-related overdose deaths from June to December 2022 where a toxicology screening was available.
The majority of overdose victims in Massachusetts were males, which comprised 72 percent of all opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022.
The following cities and towns experienced a notable decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022 compared with 2021:
- Gloucester
- Haverhill
- Norton
- Salem
- Taunton
The following cities and towns experienced a notable increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022 compared with 2021:
- Lawrence
- Leominster
- Lynn
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Weymouth
- Worcester
