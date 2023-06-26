Foxboro Common Opioid Deaths
Volunteers for the Foxboro Jaycees planted over 14,000 flags on the Foxboro Common last August to commemorate the Massachusetts residents who have died due to opioid overdose. Flags are grouped by color to represent each individual death from each year, spanning from 2015 through 2021. In 2021 alone here were 2,290 deaths due to overdoses in Massachusetts. That number rose in 2022 to 2,357, according to data released last week by the state.

 MARK STOCKWElL

The number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts rose in 2022 to its worse level ever, according to state Department of Health records.

There were 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022, the most ever in Massachusetts, surpassing the previous peak of 2,300 in 2021, or 2.5%.

