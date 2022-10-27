Mayoral Debate
Buy Now

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux takes part in a debate at City Hall in October of last year.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux was found to have violated state law twice in 2020 when he made disparaging comments concerning the president of the city’s firefighters union and when he “made coercive comments” to the wife of a firefighter.

The 39-page ruling was issued by the state’s Department of Labor Relations on Monday less than two weeks before an election that will decide the Bristol County sheriff’s race between Heroux and incumbent Tom Hodgson.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.