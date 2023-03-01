Tri-County Regional Technical Vocational High School building
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin

 Sun Chronicle file photo

FRANKLIN -- The Massachusetts School Building Authority on Wednesday approved the first steps toward building a new Tri-County Regional Vocational High School building.

The board, which is chaired by state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, announced its board of directors approved plans to look at possible options to design a new building to replace the one on the same site, according to a press release.

