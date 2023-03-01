FRANKLIN -- The Massachusetts School Building Authority on Wednesday approved the first steps toward building a new Tri-County Regional Vocational High School building.
The board, which is chaired by state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, announced its board of directors approved plans to look at possible options to design a new building to replace the one on the same site, according to a press release.
The next step is for the MSBA to work in collaboration with the school district to produce detailed designs for a potential project.
“Thanks to our collaborative work with local officials, we are working to build a 21st century educational facility that will provide Tri-County Regional School District students with a top notch learning environment,” Goldberg said in a statement.
The project is estimated to cost $279 million.
The high school serves students from Franklin, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk, Sherborn, Walpole and Wrentham.
The school district had identified numerous deficiencies and structural integrity issues including mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems as well as problems with windows, the roof and accessibility.
The district also said in its statement of interest that there is overcrowding at the current building.
“The new Tri-County Regional Vocational High School will mean a better learning and teaching location for students and teachers,” MSBA Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer John McCarthy said in a statement.
