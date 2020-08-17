NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Senate candidate Matt Kelly stopped his Kelly for Senate ice cream truck outside town hall Monday. The Republican is trying to unseat Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, in the Bristol-Norfolk-Middlesex district.
“We’ve been busy, even through the pandemic, knocking on doors throughout the district and talking to people who are saying they want to get back to work. They want things to open up but they want it done safely,” Kelly said.
Kelly, of Franklin, said he and his ice cream truck will visit all 11 towns in the district — Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham among them — and the one city, Attleboro.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, was on hand for Kelly’s campaign appearance.
She is retiring from office this year.
