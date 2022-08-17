plainridge casino

A patron plays the slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino.

 staff FILE PHOTO

PLAINVILLE — The manager of Plainridge Park Casino is scheduled to be part of a meeting Thursday that will be the first step in discussing how the state will deal with now-legalized sports betting.

Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, will lead a presentation of what the commission is calling “Initial Preparations for In-Person Sports Wagering.”

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews