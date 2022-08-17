PLAINVILLE — The manager of Plainridge Park Casino is scheduled to be part of a meeting Thursday that will be the first step in discussing how the state will deal with now-legalized sports betting.
Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, will lead a presentation of what the commission is calling “Initial Preparations for In-Person Sports Wagering.”
The roundtable discussion — to be held virtually — beings at 10 a.m. and is scheduled for 25 minutes. Each of the stakeholders who may seek to establish a sports betting operation will have five minutes to make a presentation. They will include Plainridge Park Casino — North Grounsell, general manager; MGM Springfield — Chris Kelley, president and COO; Encore Boston Harbor — Jacqui Krum, senior vice president and general counsel; Suffolk Downs — Chip Tuttle, chief operating officer; Raynham Park — Steven Eichel, lawyer.
The commission will go on to discuss issues such as security, staffing, licensing, regulations and advertising.
Under the new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week, the commission is in charge of regulating sports betting in the commonwealth.
It is tasked with identifying more than 200 potential regulations, adopting industry-recognized standards, setting up a process to investigate and license applicants, hire a chief of sports wagering, and scheduling public meetings, Executive Director Karen Wells said.
