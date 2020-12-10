NORTON — The state will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday on the closing of the town’s only skilled care nursing home.
Wingate at Norton, a 106-bed skilled care home at 184 Mansfield Ave., informed residents and staff last month that the site would be closed in mid-March.
The company said the building was “nearing the end of its useful life” and would, instead be converted into an assisted living facility under new owners, LCB Assisted Living, of Norwood, who would make needed improvements to the site. LCB says it owns or operates 27 senior living communities in New England.
Wingate Residences at Norton, which shares a campus with the nursing home, will remain open and its 75 assisted living apartments will be transferred to LCB Senior Living in the coming months.
The state’s Department of Public Health is required to conduct a hearing when a nursing home announces plans to close.
Under the state’s rules, once that hearing is held the department is supposed to review the facility’s closure plan and all comments received at the hearing within 14 days. Then it may approve the plan or request additional information from the facility. If additional information is requested, the facility must provide it to the state within 14 days.
When DPH approves the closure plan, and at least 60 days prior to the closure date, the facility must:
- Freeze admissions, meaning that it may no longer admit new residents. In its filings, Wingate says it will stop accepting new patients by Jan 19, 60 days before its proposed March 19 closing date.
- Provide notification to all those who received the initial notice of intent to close that the state has approved the closure plan.
According to the Department of Public Health website, “After the facility has completed all required notifications, it can begin to work with residents and/or the residents’ legal representatives to begin finding alternative placement for residents.”
When it announced plans to close in November, Wingate announced that it would “work with each of the residents and their families through this transition to ensure their safe and comfortable relocation. Wingate is also working closely with its staff to relocate them to Wingate nursing homes or other facilities in the area.”
However, some relatives of residents have expressed concerns about the closing and its schedule. One, who contacted The Sun Chronicle but did not want to have her name published, said last month that her 89-year-old mother was a resident at Wingate and in poor health. “It’s very upsetting,” she said. Now she has to find a new facility “where people don’t know her or her history.”
The Dec. 16 public hearing is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. According to the state Department of Public Health, the dial-in number for the virtual hearing is 888-390-5007. The participant pass code is 5333991.
Families can also contact the facility’s long-term care ombudsman, Bristol Elder Services, at 508-675-2101 or file a complaint with the DPH at 800-462-5540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.