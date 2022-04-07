ATTLEBORO — A judge on the state’s highest court have suspended the law license of one Attleboro lawyer and extended the suspension of another over their roles working together in a civil lawsuit.
Fiore Porreca will not be able to practice law for six months for working on a lawsuit against Texas Instruments with an attorney whose license was already suspended, according to the state Board of Bar Overseers.
State Supreme Court Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt issued her ruling last month.
Porreca initially did not know about disciplinary proceedings against the attorney, Gail Balser, when she approached him in 2015 about representing the multiple plaintiffs in the lawsuit, saying she had a conflict, the board said.
Porreca had agreed to take the case with the understanding that she would help him. However, he continued to rely on her advice for several months after he learned in 2018 that her license was suspended, according to board.
Balser, whose license was suspended for four years in 2016, was cited for contempt for continuing to solicit clients in the lawsuit while her suspension was under appeal, according to the board.
Balser will not be able to practice law again for four years, according to Wendlandt's order.
Porreca has been a criminal defense and immigration lawyer for 20 years. Balser has been a lawyer for 38 years, primarily working in bankruptcy, domestic relations and workers’ compensation matters.
They had offices in the same building on North Main Street when they agreed to work together on the lawsuit in 2015, according to the board.
Balser filed the lawsuit in February 2016, two months before the order suspending her law license was issued, according to the ruling.
Porreca withdrew from the litigation in September 2018, according to the board.
Balser’s law license was suspended in 2016 for professional misconduct in two real estate dealings and for misappropriating a client’s funds, which were ultimately repaid.
A hearing committee had recommended that she be disbarred but the board of bar overseers recommended a four-year sanction after Balser appealed the matters.