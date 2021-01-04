ATTLEBORO — The state’s highest court will decide whether to overturn a murder conviction in a 2011 Attleboro killing based on what the defendant’s lawyer says were unlawfully obtained cellphone records and faulty jury instructions.
The state Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Monday via Zoom conference on the appeal of Matthew Gumkowski, 39, who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
His was convicted in 2014 of beating, strangling and stabbing 50-year-old Joseph Kilrow in July 2011 in Kilrow’s room at Dunham Street sober house before setting a fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.
During the investigation, state police obtained Gumkowski’s cellphone number from Kilrow’s cellphone and obtained records from Gumkowski’s service provider.
The records were also used to convict Gumkowski in a similar Rhode Island killing that occurred two months before Kilrow’s.
Gumkowski’s lawyer in the Attleboro case, Michael Fellows of Florence, told the justices his client’s murder conviction should be vacated because the records were obtained without a warrant.
The cellphone records were used to identify and apprehend his client and should not have been introduced as evidence, Fellows argued.
“These are investigatory. This is why they need a warrant,” Fellows told the justices.
In his brief, Fellows also argued that DNA evidence obtained afterward should have been suppressed because they were obtained after the illegal search of the cellphone information.
When he was arrested, prosecutors say police found droplets of blood on Gumkowski’s sneakers and a package of cigarettes in his backpack. The blood belonged to the victim, according to prosecutors.
During his argument and under questioning from the justices, Assistant District Attorney Stephen Nadeau said the police acted in “good faith” in obtaining the records which the cellphone service provider volunteered upon request.
Nadeau said police identified Gumkowksi from information on the victim’s cellphone and by contacting police in West Warwick, where he lived.
Police also obtained information from other witnesses, including ones who saw Gumkowski at the sober house the night of the killing, Nadeau said.
In an interview with police, Nadeau said, Gumkowski admitted to being with Kilrow the night of his death.
At his trial, Gumkowski testified Kilrow was alive after they fought and that another man he did not know was in Kilrow’s room when he left.
Nadeau acknowledged his brief did not address the specific cellphone record location information the defense objected to. He asked to file more information with the court.
Chief Justice Kimberly Budd told Fellows he will have a chance to object to any further filings.
Gumkowski was convicted before a U.S. Supreme Court and state court rulings requiring police to obtain warrants or court orders for cellphone data.
Fellows also argued that the judge made errors seven times in his instructions to the jury on the law, but Nadeau said if there were any errors they do not warrant overturning the conviction.
Some of the judges seemed skeptical of Fellows’s arguments on the jury instructions.
The court took the case under advisement and did not indicate when they would issue a ruling.
